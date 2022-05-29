news, local-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, parramatta eels, jack wighton, ricky stuart, nsw blues team, state of origin

Jack Wighton has been named in the centres ahead of game one of the 2022 State of Origin series in Sydney on June 8. Originally expected to battle to make the 17 following the emergence of young three-quarters Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton and the form of Sharks half Nicho Hynes as an option as the bench utlity, Wighton will now start in his 10th Origin game for the Blues. He'll partner Staggs in the centres, giving NSW an-all-Western pairing out wide with Wighton a CYMS and Bloomfield product while Staggs grew up playing his junior footy in Wellington. Jack Wighton is in the frame to play his 10th State of Origin clash after being named in Brad Fittler's 22-strong NSW Blues squad ahead of game one on June 8. Wighton is expected to figure in either the centres or as a utility off the bench, but Fittler has named an intriguing squad with a number of options in those positions at his disposal. With Tom Trbojevic (shoulder) and Latrell Mitchell (hamstring) both ruled out of the series opener it leaves NSW's three-quarter line with two glaring vacancies. Fellow Western Rams product Kotoni Staggs has also been included in the squad following his powerhouse display throughout the course of the opening 12 rounds of the season with a Brisbane side now in the top four. While premiership winning Panthers young-gun Stephen Crichton is also in the squad - his combination with likely starters Brian To'o, halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, lock Isaah Yeo and backrower Liam Martin to work in Crichton's favour, no doubt. While no stranger to the No.14 role having filled that jersey for Fittler in the past, Wighton will have to contend with the in-form Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes for that spot in the side. Regardless, Wighton leads a stellar Rams representation in the squad, with Yeo and Staggs also playing their junior footy in this region - for St John's Dubbo and the Wellington Cowboys, respectively. Wighton, a Bloomfield Tigers and Orange CYMS old boy, has been lauded for his form for Canberra to kick of 2022. The former Dally M Medal winner has also been described as being in career best form by NSW great and Raiders club coach Ricky Stuart. Stuart knew Wighton would be named for the Blues with the 29-year-old blockbuster five-eighth the prototype Origin player - athletic, skilful and tough. He's also extremely versatile and is able to cover the halves, outside backs, fullback and possibly even second row and lock. "He'd be my first player picked, Jack," Stuart added ahead of Sunday's announcement. Stuart backed Wighton to fill any of the roles at five-eighth, centres or the utility bench role for NSW. Wighton's been able to focus on his powerful running game, which is perfect for the Origin arena, this season thanks largely to young halfback Brad Schneider's ability to step up and take a lot of the organisational work out of Wighton's hands. The Orange product struggled at times in 2021 following the departure of No.7 George Williams, who returned to England due to homesickness. Wighton's scored three tries in his nine NRL games this season. "Personally I think the halves will be the Penrith boys - [Nathan Cleary and Luai] - and I think if Jack's not used on an edge he'll be used as a utility player on the bench," Stuart said. "He's got wonderful utility value and when you're talking about State of Origin football you're talking about mentally and physically tough, and Jack's got that in spades." NSW BLUES:

