The Central West Rugby Union community continues to rally around one of its own, with the Bathurst Bulldogs raising money for injured Orange Emus second grader Andrew Regan. More than $25,000 was raised, with all funds to be donated directly to Mr Regan, who was left an incomplete quadriplegic following a spinal injury during a game of rugby in April. Bulldogs president Phill Newton said the club was hoping to hit the $20,000 mark as a goal for the fundraiser. "So we did better than expected, which was great," he said. "It's amazing to see the generosity from people in the club, when you have something like what happened to Andrew and his family. It was overwhelming, really." Bulldogs raised the money by auctioning off special jerseys worn by the first grade team on memorial day. Mr Newton said Mr Regan is remaining extremely positive about his current diagnosis. "I've never met him, but I've heard he's a really positive guy," he said. "Talking to the Emus president [Jamil Khalfan], from day one he's been really positive about getting as well as he possibly can. It's really mind-boggling." To support Mr Regan's GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rallyforreegs.

