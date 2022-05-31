It's incredible to think about what has happened this election and I'm sure it will go down in history as one that changed the shape of Australian politics from this point onwards. We should really all be celebrating the fact that nationally, Australians have voted for action on some of the most important issues of our time. They have recognised the undue influence that deep-pocketed donors and lobbyists have had on the major parties and the way this has held us back for more than a decade on energy and climate policy, which has seen Australia lagging behind the rest of the world. The fact that six new climate-focussed independents and up to five Greens MPs have been voted into the House of Representatives to join the cross bench indicates voters are now highly aware of the need to act urgently on climate change and to make the most of the economic opportunity that comes from doing that.