Some aspects of the election results have surprised me and others not so much.
It's incredible to think about what has happened this election and I'm sure it will go down in history as one that changed the shape of Australian politics from this point onwards. We should really all be celebrating the fact that nationally, Australians have voted for action on some of the most important issues of our time. They have recognised the undue influence that deep-pocketed donors and lobbyists have had on the major parties and the way this has held us back for more than a decade on energy and climate policy, which has seen Australia lagging behind the rest of the world. The fact that six new climate-focussed independents and up to five Greens MPs have been voted into the House of Representatives to join the cross bench indicates voters are now highly aware of the need to act urgently on climate change and to make the most of the economic opportunity that comes from doing that.
Advertisement
Despite the scare-campaigns attempted by the Morrison government to suggest "chaos" in Parliament with a strong cross bench, I think most voters are smart enough to realise that a bigger cross bench simply means a more balanced parliament with proper debate.
I think this election will also remind people of the power of their vote - to remember that in a healthy democracy, people have the power. Not large corporations and their lobbyists. Some seats were decided on a few hundred votes, so each and every one counts and a "donkey vote," or decision not to vote is a wasted opportunity to exercise that power.
The rise of the independents in metro seats didn't surprise me at all. The six that were voted in - Zoe Daniel, Sophie Scamps, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink, Monique Ryan and Kate Chaney - all ran superb, positive campaigns, with the best available expertise informing policy and they started well before Christmas - in early December. I thought that at least three of the strongest independent campaigns would succeed but the fact that all six of these did was a welcome surprise.
What didn't surprise me is the fact that voters, in general, seemed to understand the value of having independent voices in Parliament. It's pretty simple - for an independent, the community comes first and independent MPs are accountable to the electorate only. There is no career path other than to represent your electorate in Parliament - that's the end of the line, so there's no wheeling and dealing to get that next job to take you up the ladder, because there is no ladder. For an independent there is no "party line" to be bound to, no factions within the party or party-rooms to hold back what constituents are asking of you.
Most importantly from my point of view, independents and a strong cross bench can pursue evidence-based policy, putting truth on the table in Parliament, where it has been missing for a long time. We have seen science and expertise ignored by politicians too afraid to upset their biggest donors and the compliant media monopoly. That era will now, hopefully, come to an end and evidence will lead policy-making.
There were five strong independents contesting National Party seats and I wouldn't mind betting they come back stronger next election, particularly if gains are made in Parliament with the newly elected independents.- Kate Hook
Voters have also recognised without a strong anti-corruption body at the federal level (a Federal ICAC), all of the good work that needs to be done in a range of other areas; health, aged care, water security, sustainable agriculture, equity in education and many more, can be undermined by corruption and wasteful public spending on vote-buying, or "pork barrelling." Strong integrity legislation will ensure proper oversight of public spending so that our tax dollars are spent on the public good rather than attempts to keep governments in power. The fact that Labor was stronger on this point, had much stronger climate targets of 43 per cent emissions reduction as opposed to the LNP's six-year old, internationally criticised target of 26 - 28 per cent reduction, together with the strong announcement on lifting wages at a time when cost of living is a universal struggle, led to me not being overly surprised by the Labor victory when it came to speaking to voters about what really matters right now.
I was surprised that there wasn't some reduction in the hold the Nationals have on regional seats, especially with the National Farmer's Federation and organisations like Farmers for Climate Action being so vocal about the National Party now becoming the party of the coal industry rather than the party of farmers and the need for urgent action on climate to protect agriculture. I do think that people realise that the leader of the National Party, Barnaby Joyce, was the reason Australia was so heavily criticised for our lack of ambition in Glasgow, and that he along with other Nationals like Matt Canavan, continue to make nonsensical arguments about the future of the fossil fuel industry versus clean energy, but I don't think people necessarily make the connection that a vote for their local National MP, is a vote for Barnaby and hence a vote for that backwards thinking.
There were five strong independents contesting National Party seats and I wouldn't mind betting they come back stronger next election, particularly if gains are made in Parliament with the newly elected independents.
I launched the vision and planning project, Regenerate Calare, a few weeks ago and there is a lot of work to be done there to ensure that Calare makes the most of the incredible opportunity we have to be a leader in Australia with abundant, clean, cheap energy. This is even more important now that we know that energy prices could soon rise by up to 18 per cent.
We need the same kind of community drive that got behind the independent campaign for this election, to get behind this planning project that will not only regenerate energy in a new and cleaner way but also regenerate agriculture, education, tourism, arts and culture and towns and villages that have been forgotten or have potential yet to be tapped.
I'll be throwing myself into that effort as this is the work that I wanted to get done for Calare in any case, had I been elected. We'll also be continuing our community building work and fun social activities like music events to support the next independent campaign in three years' time.
In Calare, I hope we can rapidly realise the opportunity we have to lead Australia in renewable energy production, clean manufacturing and in the process, revitalise our towns and villages with the flow-on benefits from that. I hope to see communities become engaged in the opportunities going on in the places where they live and to make sure, community by community, that nobody gets left behind. We know that global shifts will change the nature of the economy in Calare, so this is an opportunity for communities to shape that change themselves, rather than to have changes imposed on them without a solid plan.
His openness and honesty will be a welcome change from the "marketing spin" we have become subjected to and numbed by. He seems to me to have genuine compassion, which I see as a strength, not a weakness, as it builds trust he will need from Australians to succeed. Historically, we saw this happen in Calare with Peter Andren, who as a successful independent MP for four terms, was highly respected for his compassion and integrity. Having said that, the Labor party needs to shake off the undue influence of big donors and lobbyists as much as the LNP needed to, so it will be interesting to see if Albanese is emboldened to do that, with the backing of a strong cross bench that also wants to shake off that influence.
The people. If this campaign has taught me anything it is the power of good people coming together to get important work done. We had 700 people in their blue t-shirts, talking to voters, putting up signs, handing out how-to-votes and generally helping out with our campaign across most of the booths in Calare. That is an incredible community effort and there were many other supporters besides, donating, coordinating and supporting each other. This is the same kind of community drive that can get behind Regenerate Calare and really make a difference at a local level now. I'd like to thank everyone once again for their support, door knocking and hard work and invite everyone to be part of Regenerate Calare. We'll also be continuing our community building work and fun social activities like music events to support the next independent campaign in three years' time.
Advertisement
Also our natural and built surroundings are a great part of living in Calare. We live in such a diverse electorate with beautiful landscapes, towns, businesses, industries, heritage, festivals, agriculture, food, arts, culture and tourism. There is so much potential in Calare. We're all lucky to live here and we need to make sure that we do as much as we can to help those who are struggling to be able to enjoy a brighter future living here.
I hope that this election has shown the people of Calare that politics should not be a spectator sport. It shouldn't be something that is in any way hidden from you or not communicated to you transparently. You should feel welcome and inspired to participate in the decisions that affect your everyday life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.