Should Orange City Council go hard at hosting rights for NRL games at the city's new sporting precinct when it is complete? Or are there other avenues we should explore first?
Nick McGrath and Riley Krause debate the issue ..
Advertisement
"We will be able to hold major athletics championships, we will be able to hold rectangular sporting games such as soccer, such as A-League soccer."
You know who said that? Current Orange Mayor Jason Hamling back in August of 2021, when he was a mere councillor and chairperson of the Sport and Recreation Policy Committee.
While bringing NRL games to Orange following the completion of the new sporting precinct may be a viable option, it's not the best one for the city.
A-League games should be at the top of Orange's to-do list, so that we can set ourselves apart from the rest...or as much as possible.
At the moment, it is Mudgee who lays claim to being the west's 'world game' leader, with semi-regular appearances by the Central Coast Mariners.
But to say they have the sport locked down would be foolish. Barely over 1000 people attended Glen Willow Stadium the past two times the Mariners came to Mudgee, compared to upwards of 6000 for their NRL games.
While the elder statesmen may want some rugby league on their back porch, how likely is it that the NRL will invest its game in yet another city out west - considering they are already in the hearts and minds of those in Dubbo, Bathurst and Mudgee.
Bringing the A-League, both women's and men's, to Orange would provide an entertaining product for children - something we constantly hear the city needs more of.
Ellie Carpenter, born in Canowindra, just won the Champions League with Lyon, Matildas teammate and Orange native Tameka Yallop has more than 100 international caps to her name. Blayney's Nathan Burns represented Australia dozens of times before thinking the region so viable, that he's returned to play in the Western Premier League.
The NRL would no doubt be the popular choice, but getting it here would be a waste of time and resources. The A-League would be an easier sell and would attract interest from their governing body, and at the end of the day, that is who we need to get on board for any of this to happen.
No other sporting event in NSW draws a crowd quite like the NRL.
A combined total of almost 30,000 people have packed out grandstands across the Central West at three NRL fixtures in 2022 alone.
There was 11,124 in Dubbo two weeks ago and then, in back-to-back weekends, 11,253 at Carrington Park in Bathurst and then 6,972 in Mudgee for Manly's clash with the Raiders at Glen Willow.
Talk to those in Dubbo after their clash in May and people who ventured to Group 11 heartland arrived in town earlier and stayed longer after the match as well.
Advertisement
It's a post-COVID-19 trend regional NSW towns are benefiting from.
People now delay the booking of trips but ultimately, when they do travel, they opt to stay that little bit extra to make the most of the trip.
Orange is already extremely good at cracking into that market. We know people love to come here to soak up everything our renowned food and wine market produces.
And going all-in on the sports tourism market is another avenue we can certainly cash in on.
The biggest fish in that sea? The NRL. No question.
Advertisement
If council isn't right now, it must surely look to align itself with a NRL team to bring games to Orange when the city's new sporting precinct is complete.
Other codes should be viewed as potential add-ons - not the main focus - to what will be a new market the city will be able to tap into.
If only there was a team in the NRL that had a bit of Orange on its jersey ...
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.