Central Western Daily
Comment

CWD soap box | Should Orange go hard for NRL games when new precinct opens?

Nick McGrath
Riley Krause
By Nick McGrath, and Riley Krause
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRL IN THE BUSH: Should Orange be going hard for a NRL game in the city when its new sporting complex is complete?

Should Orange City Council go hard at hosting rights for NRL games at the city's new sporting precinct when it is complete? Or are there other avenues we should explore first?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.