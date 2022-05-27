news, local-news,

Take a drive down nearly any small country town and you'll find empty shops lining the main shopping strips. It's never a good look, but in Blayney the opposite is true with every shop either already full, or serious plans in play to redevelop and reinvigorate them. President of the Blayney Town Association Heather Ferguson said the future of Blayney is looking bright. "It's great to see that people have the confidence now to invest in retail on the main street," she said. "As more and more families move here into their new homes it expands the customer base." Not only are locals shopping more in town, but Ms Ferguson said that there are signs that shoppers from other areas are visiting Blayney. "From the hairdressers down to the coffee shops we're hearing about a lot of people coming to Blayney to have a look around and discover something new." Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that there was one word that describes why Blayney is doing so well, and that word is 'confidence'. "The growth and expansion is coming from locals too," he said. "Locals have a real commitment to the town and are the main force in pushing development forward." "Over the next three or four years there will be another 100 homes in Blayney. That's a lot of people who will be looking for things to do and places to eat." Cases in point are the planned expansion of the Akehurst bakery across the road next to Robanco, Nick Reeks new design studio, the expansion of the Arden Law practice and Tanya Wielaard moving from the Bernardi's MarketPlace complex into the former Blayney Food Bar, or Eats on Adelaide as it's now known. "I've been looking at moving into this store ever since I heard that Ted was looking to move on," Ms Wielaard said. "Being on the main street means greater exposure. I've already seen an increase in trade with about 20 people I've never seen before coming in on Saturday. And I only opened last Friday!" There are plans also for the former Arden Law offices near the library to transform it into a café and also the owner of the former Penguins café is said to be working on rejuvenation plans. The business confidence is also expanding to Millthorpe where the Commercial Hotel has reopened after a long closure. Rod England and his partner Rebekah Sanders are taking the leap into running their own hotel and have plans that will most likely take them well beyond the 12 month lease they've signed up for. "We've registered the name Millthorpe Brewing Co and will begin brewing locally and dedicating one of the taps to that brew," he said.

