They came within one victory of taking home one of the top honours in the country, but despite falling short, Mitch King and Aiden Kelly were delighted with their efforts. The pair, along with Caden Keed, were part of the NSW softball side which lost 9-0 to QLD in grand final at the recent national championships. For King, it was his first time taking part in the under 23 championships. Once he knew he would be part of the squad, he had a clear mindset. "Time to go to work," he said. "Start training hard and go out there and give it your best." At just 20 years of age, the shortstop still has plenty of years left to take home a grand final victory. But while a championship is top of his wish list, it was not all he hoped to achieve. "Hopefully I can build and be one of the leaders in the team going forward and see what happens," he added. "With so many people from Orange representing, it just shows how far we're developing. We go from not very many a few years ago, and now we've got all these young kids developing. It just shows that out in the country we can really play softball." In total, ten Orange athletes took part in the national championships. Those players ranged from Jake Hurst, Zac Howarth, Mitch Williamson and Sophie Williams representing the under 14s NSW Country side, to Ineke Keed and Ky Hurst in the state's under 18s, Kelly, King and Keed in the 23s, while Jack Besgrove represented the opens side alongside Keed who doubled up. For Kelly, the championships were bittersweet. That's because it was the 23-year-old's final year of eligibility before being thrown in the opens division.. He said being given the role of captain in his final campaign meant a lot to him. "It reflected a lot in the mutual respect I have between me and the coaches. I think we really saw eye to eye in our training sessions," he said. "I think I relayed a great communication skill to all the team members and they had the belief in me, which made my job easier. "I also tried to instil a little bit of courage in those who hadn't really played at that men's level yet. It was good to be that older head in the team." But it's not just his fellow teammates who Kelly wants to inspire; It is those upcoming Orange athletes as well. "All these junior players coming through the country national side, I come through those teams as well," he said. "I try to be a bit of a mentor and show that these pathways are what we need to keep our sport growing and to build that talent out this side of the mountains."

