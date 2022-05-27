news, local-news,

A man who was arrested in Orange has been charged with murder. Omar Elomar, a relative of dead terrorist Mohamed Elomar, died after being shot in the chest at close-range at Miller Park, in Miller on February 15, 2020. Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said two groups had organised on social media to meet at Miller. The meeting "manifested itself into a violent, murderous act", Det Supt Doherty said on Thursday. "Omar was dragged out of the front side of the car and shot dead, which I don't think really anyone would expect to happen from what was initially two kids fighting. Next thing someone has been shot dead, a day later, as a result of that." In February 2020, a then 18-year-old teenager was charged on separate occasions over his alleged involvement in the murder but has since been acquitted. Following further investigations, Homicide Squad detectives arrested four men at homes in Bonnyrigg, Macquarie Fields, Gregory Hills, and Orange just before 6am on Thursday, May 26. Investigators were assisted by officers attached to Central West Police District and South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad throughout the operation. During subsequent searches of homes in Orange, Cartwright and Macquarie Fields, police located and seized mobile phones, documents and clothing. All items seized will undergo further forensic examination. A 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Orange and taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with murder. He was refused bail and appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court on Friday.

