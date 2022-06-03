"A changing of the guard" is how Lee Pickett described being named Wentworth Golf Club's first ever female president.
When Simon Atkinson made the decision to step down from the top role after an 11 year stint, it was Mrs Pickett who stuck her hand up to lead the charge into a new era.
"I started playing golf when I was four. Both my dad and brother were golf pros in Bathurst and I've served on lots of committees. I've got a good rapport, not just with the women but with the fellas as well," she said.
"I just want to be involved and keep the club hopping."
Mrs Pickett first joined Wentworth back in 1985 where she would play for a few of seasons before taking a break when she had kids. She made her return in 2008 and has served on the committee every year, bar one, ever since then.
2021 was the first year that Wentworth featured a joint men's and women's committee, with someone from either gender able to hold the role as president.
Mrs Pickett said there had been a noticeable change over the years with integrating the men and women together.
"It's very inclusive. The guys in the pro shop are very good at including women and men together because there's some places you go that they're not," she said.
"Men and women run golf differently and there's some who don't see eye to eye, but it's only a minority."
One of the biggest changes facing Mrs Pickett and the whole of Wentworth is the constriction of a new clubhouse.
Earlier this year, Orange Ex-Services' Club was granted permission by Orange City Council to replace the clubhouse destroyed by fire in 2019.
While Wentworth was its own entity when the clubhouse was destroyed, it has since amalgamated with the OESC, which has the available finances to replace it with a building double the size.
Mrs Pickett said the change was "really exciting."
"The way that it's set out, hopefully everything will just gel. We work pretty closely with those from (OESC) and that's the way it's got to be," she said.
"They've come in and saved this club. When COVID hit, if Wentworth would've stood alone, it probably would have survived, but you don't know. They've put a lot of money into the course and that's something we couldn't do."
It is hoped that the larger clubhouse will be able to cater for a growing west Orange population.
"I think it's great for Orange and this club will service a lot of people," Mrs Pickett said.
"I don't think people realise how good it is going to be. People get caught up in 'this is our club, this is what it was and this is what we want it to be'. Sometimes you just can't get past that.
"I want to encourage people to embrace what we have now and just be positive. Don't look at it like we've lost our club, look at it as a new beginning. That's how I look at it."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
