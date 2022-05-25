sport, local-sport,

It's a new opponent but the same goal for Charlie Bubb as the Orange Muay Thai fighter looks towards a battle twelve months in the making. Originally, Bubb's May 28 fight was scheduled to be against Thailand's Worajaklek Kiatchatchai, however things change and Bubb will have a new opponent in New Zealand's Hayden Todd. With Todd coming into play at short notice, Bubb only knows the basics about his newest opponent. "I know he's had more fights than me, he's had about 54 fights so we're around the same experience level," he said. "He's been around for a while, he's pretty much the complete opposite to my original opponent so it changes a lot - he's tough, he's from New Zealand, it's definitely going to be a hard fight still." "(Kiatchatchai) was more like a slick South Paw and this guy is more of an aggressive orthodox. "It doesn't completely change things ... it's going to be more of a brawl than a technical fight." Another adjustment that'll come from the change is weight. Originally, Bubb was preparing to fight at 78kg, however a change in plans will see him go up in size. "(Todd normally fights pretty heavy ... around the 86 kilo mark so he's coming down to 83 which is good for me," he said. "I was already cutting weight when we got the phone call so I was around 80kg and now I have to jump back up and put some weight back on. "It means I'll be happier the next couple of days, it doesn't really change much, I can eat, be a lot more relaxed and don't really stress that much about weight." Despite the change in mood, Bubb admitted it's not his normal preparation. "It feels a bit weird because I'm always cutting weight so it's going to be a different feeling on fight week but it is what it is," he said. After last fighting a losing battle 12-months ago against Scotland's George Mam for the WBC World Muay, you can hear in Bubb's voice that the man is ready for redemption. Despite, the change in preparation, according to Bubb everything possible has been done to come away a winner. "My fitness is unbelievable, I've spent 12 months in between fights so it's a long lay off but I've been doing a lot of sparring and staying active and it's kind of rolled into this and we've done the last six weeks flat out," he said. "I'm feeling fit and strong, obviously coming off a loss, I know I've got things to improve on so I've been working on that and I'll showcase that on Saturday night."

