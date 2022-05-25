sport, local-sport,

The Eagles are looking to soar, and they're going the right way about it. Currently sitting sixth in the Waratah Youth League Men 2, the Orange Eagles will aim to continue its momentum for last weekend after accounting for St George Saints 81-73. Playing at Sir Neville House Stadium, the home side utilised its support to get themselves victory in a close encounter. "We started out the blocks pretty slow but the game progressed and we picked up momentum which was pretty consistent in the first couple of quarters," Orange Eagles coach Jamahl Zegzula explained. "Quarters three and four we lacked a bit of discipline and control at the end of the game, we had an injury and players fatigued. "We lost Clarry (Annis-Brown) late in the fourth, he broke his wrist so that wasn't good but other than that we played pretty well." Star of the show for the Eagles was no doubt West Wyalong based Bailey Schneeberger who joined the club this year. Finishing the game with 29 points, Schneeberger has had a solid three rounds after scoring 22 against Shoalhaven Tigers and 17 in a win against Macarthur Heat. "Once again he's stepping up and trying to play for the team and with the team which is really consistent with what we want as a group," Zegzula said. "He's there to make the other players look good and help assist with their scoring or defensive support." With the season coming to the halfway part now, the Eagles have played every side except Quenbeyan Yowies and Sutherland Sharks with the latter first on the ladder. This weekend, the Eagles will travel to Goulburn with Orange winning that first encounter 79-69 in round three. The away side may venture South-East lightly, however Zegzula is confident in his replacements. "We've got a bit of a problem this weekend with injuries so we'll bring some juniors in," he said. "Carter Godson and Ben Magher have already made their debut, we're trying to get Jack Bogle cleared and that'll be his debut for the team. Other than that everyone has played consistently."

