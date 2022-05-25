news, local-news,

THE fifth White Tie Ball wowed around 300 guests from the moment they walked into the room on Saturday evening. Entertained by comediennes Claire Hooper and Lizzy Hoo, the latter who doubled as MC for the evening, the ball had at last count raised more than $72,000 to assist The Orchard in providing a refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence. Housing Plus' fundraising and events co-ordinator Rochelle Monaghan said the evening, staged at the Orange Ex-Services' Club with the support of Orange City Council and the Central Western Daily, lived up to expectations. "It means a lot to us and it means a lot to the women and children that need help," Mrs Monaghan said, referring to the generosity of the local businesses and guests who supported the ball. "In the first 12 months, keeping in mind that the first 12 months was COVID lockdowns, we've had 33 women and their families stay with us in The Orchard," she said. "This is the major fundraising event for the year and the money we raise is crucial to the support and the services that we can provide for the women and children that are staying with us." Mrs Monaghan said Claire Hooper's performance was among the highlights but also complemented Rachael Brooking's Simple Centrepieces on the way the room was decorated, giving the 'wow' factor for patrons as soon as they entered. "It was great to see people enjoying themselves and it was also great the number of people who participated in the auction, there was some fairly hotly contested items in the auction," she said. Last year's ball did raised slightly more at $80,000 but as fundraising chair Julianne Potts pointed out, it was the first staged following lockdowns. "So it was pretty spectacular," she said. Mrs Monaghan said the committee met last Tuesday to begin planning the 2023 ball. "So watch this space for a save the date," she said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

