Enjoying life after school

Transitioning to life after school can be a challenge for some young people with disability but for Bailey, Mercy Connect is helping him to thrive. Last year Bailey and his family started planning for life after school as his school days were coming to an end. With lots of post school options offered, Bailey and his family started exploring what was available. After much consideration, they decided that he would be best suited to join the community inclusion program at Mercy Connect, and Bailey commenced with Mercy Connect in February 2022. The community inclusion services offered at Mercy Connect, support people with disability to develop their skills and independence, in order to become more actively involved in the community. With Bailey having one-to-one funding through the NDIS, this has allowed a Mercy Connect support worker to be with him throughout the day, and has proved to be a great opportunity for staff to get to know him and for Bailey to feel supported and connected. This has also enabled a seamless transition into the services. As well as attending the Day Program, Bailey also has home support two afternoons a week. Mercy Connect support workers assist Bailey on these days until his family members come home from work. Bailey's transition from school to his post school option program has been smooth and he has settled into his new routine well. During his time with Mercy Connect, Bailey has created goals to work towards, with his main goal to increase his independence so that he can move into supported accommodation. Bailey's mother, Natalie Toner, said that despite being worried about his transition from school, everything was working out well. "Many sleepless nights are had by parents in the lead up to the time when an adolescent like Bailey finishes school, particularly when they have significant support needs," she said. "Bailey had been attending the same school for his entire school life and had been very accustomed to their routines and familiar with the staff, so the process of transitioning Bailey to life outside of school has been reassuring for us, since the first time I visited Mercy Connect last year. "Bailey is now happy and settled and is developing great relationships and trust with the staff members there, and it is obvious that they care about their participants and that they enjoy their time with Bailey. "Bailey is engaging in meaningful activities at his day program and in the community, which he enjoys and this is important to us." Mercy Connect Operations Manager for Central West, Donna Black, said that it had been wonderful getting to know Bailey. "We welcomed him into our Community Inclusion Program this year and he has settled in so well and the participants and staff really enjoy their time with Bailey," she said. "His smile is infectious." For more information, visit www.mercyconnect.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/15bc8152-75bf-45a0-81de-25fa5b09f75d.png/r0_1094_2082_2270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Enjoying life after school

