news, local-news,

A homeless teenager who broke into March Street TAFE campus two nights in a row with underage co-offenders to steal lollies and soft drinks has faced Orange Local Court. Solicitor Tim Scott said Sean Jamieson had just turned 18 but had no birth certificate, which meant he couldn't get a bank account, and because of that he couldn't get a job or apply for Centrelink. "In the last two years he's been moving around essentially homeless," Mr Scott said. "He's fallen through the cracks." Mr Scott said because he had no money, Jamieson had not had anything substantial to eat for two weeks. "Here he is robbing vending machines, it's not something where he's motivated to get money for drugs," he said. Magistrate David Day was aware of the thefts that took place when the Tafe was closed on February 28 and March 1. According to police, several co-offenders also participated in the break-ins. "This is the lollipops and soft drinks crew," Mr Day said. He also noted that Jamieson was also involved in a break and enter at a man's house in Orange where a PlayStation 3, a Xbox and personal items were stolen on March 1. Mr Day said they were items that can be "easily fenced, easily sold". "All the while he's on a Community Correction Order, oh, and he's on an Intensive Correction Order as well," Mr Day said. However, Mr Scott said the ICO ended nine days earlier. Jamieson appeared in court via a video link from jail and Mr Scott said he'd been getting help while inside to apply for a birth certificate, wants to get a job and has found accommodation in Bathurst. Mr Day gave him an 18-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/7eda3d47-ce67-430f-8bbc-e5271d739266.png/r3_27_1017_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg