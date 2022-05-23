news, local-news, Parkes electorate, 2022 federal election, Nationals Party of Australia, Nationals Party MP Mark Coulton, Dubbo NSW federal election 2022

Veteran Nationals MP Mark Coulton says he'll work harder than ever to ensure regional NSW gets its fair share after the Coalition was dumped from government on Saturday. Amid the carnage in the Liberal party as it battled a wave of support for 'teal' Independents in places like Sydney and Melbourne, Mr Coulton was returned for a sixth time in the seat of Parkes after winning half of the primary vote in what is geographically the biggest Federal seat in NSW. He dominated after preferences, too, garnering 68 per cent of votes to ensure Parkes remains one of the safest seats in the country. The 64-year-old says that margin, along with of Nationals MPs across the country holding their seats, was a ringing endorsement for the party, but their work has only just begun. "This election means as much more to me than previous fights. Some treated us with a degree of ridicule, (saying) we are out of touch, out of date, and that we don't understand what is going on," Mr Coulton said. On Sunday morning he thanked the electorate, which includes Dubbo and far west communities like Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Cobar, Condobolin, Gilgandra, Menindee, Moree, Nyngan and Walgett, and said it was up to the Coalition to "give every effort" to fight for the regions. Mr Coulton has served in opposition on two occasions and says his experience will be "very useful in being able to maneuver the next term" and that he is "driven to do" fight just as hard as ever.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/9d243bd8-6d1b-4774-bcc1-1c155ea3a32d.jpg/r0_381_8256_5046_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg