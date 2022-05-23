news, local-news,

Andrew Gee beat his nearest rival Kate Hook at all but one polling place in Orange, a booth-by-booth analysis shows. Bloomfield Hall on Forest Road in Orange was the only booth where voters put Ms Hook ahead of The Nationals' Mr Gee, with the Independent candidate receiving just two more votes. Ms Hook came within a whisker of Mr Gee at the Canobolas Public School polling booth, where there was a 12.5 per cent swing against The Nationals. Just four votes separated the candidates - the final result 41.6 per cent Gee, 40 per cent Hook. Mr Gee also edged out Ms Hook at polling places in the neighbouring shires of Blayney and Cabonne. Mr Gee's best result was at Barry in the Blayney Shire where he picked up 65.93 per cent of the vote and Ms Hook 15.93 per cent. Ms Hook did worst at Yeoval, where she only received 5.92 per cent of the vote. At Orange polling booths, the poorest results for Ms Hook were at Glenroi Heights Public School, where she received 21.65 percent of the vote and at the Lucknow School Community Hall (22.58 per cent). Mr Gee performed well across the board, managing to capture at least 40 per cent or more of voters at almost every booth, however there were a few notable exceptions at booths in Orange where The Nationals vote fell into the thirties. At Bloomfield Hall - mentioned above - Mr Gee managed to secure just 34.07 per cent of the vote, and at Glenroi Heights Public School, where both Labor and the UAP did well, Mr Gee received 38.19 per cent of the vote. The other booth where Mr Gee fell short of 40 per cent was at Orange Public School, where he received 38.98 per cent of votes. Labor suffered a 7.2 per cent swing against it in Calare to finish third overall. It did best at Bloomfield Hall, where candidate Sarah Elliott received 21.98 per cent of the vote. Ms Elliott also performed well at the Glenroi Heights Public School polling place, receiving 18.64 per cent of votes. The ALP's worst result in Orange was at the Canobolas Public School polling place, where Ms Elliott received just 6.4 per cent of the vote. In Cabonne, the worst result for the ALP was at Nashdale Public School, where Ms Elliott received 5.46 per cent of the vote. There was an overall 8.34 per cent swing toward Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party in Calare. Candidate Stacey Whittaker's best performance in Orange was at the Lucknow School Community Hall where she finished ahead of Labor with 11.52 per cent of the vote. Other Orange booths Ms Whittaker performed well at were Bowen Public School (9.2 per cent) and Spring Terrace Public School (8.8 per cent). One Nation's worst result was at the Orange Anglican Grammar School booth, where the Ms Whittaker received 4.14 per cent of votes. In the Blayney Shire Ms Whittaker received her best result overall in Mandurama, picking up 12.5 per cent of the vote. She also did well in Blayney, receiving 11.36 per cent of the vote. The Greens candidate Kay Nankervis, who ended up with 4.23 percent of the total vote, did best at the Orange and Orange South Public School booths, receiving 6.26 per cent of the vote at both. The worst results for The Greens in Orange were at Bloomfield Hall with zero votes and at Lucknow School Community Hall, where they received 2.76 per cent of votes. The Greens worst result overall in the region was at Manildra, where they received just 0.83 per cent of the vote. The UAP received 3.7 per cent of all votes across Calare. In Orange, candidate Adam Jannis did best at the Glenroi Heights Public School polling booth, where he picked up 7.22 per cent of the vote. His worst result was at Canobolas Public School, where he received 0.8 per cent of the vote. Best result: Barry (65.93%) Worst: Bloomfield Hall (34.07%) Best result: Canobolas PS (40%) Worst: Yeoval (5.92%) Best result: Glenroi Heights PS (18.64%) Worst: Nashdale PS (5.46%) Best result: Mandurama Hall (12.5%) Worst: Orange Anglican Grammar School (4.14%) Best result: Orange & Orange South PS (6.28%) Worst: Manildra (0.83%) Best result: Glenroi Heights PS (7.22%) Worst: Canobolas PS (0.8%)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/ba38bc2d-41be-440c-9306-27048e9bc970.jpg/r288_0_5281_2821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg