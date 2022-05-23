news, local-news,

Central NSW Councils chair Kevin Beatty has backed plans for a tunnel to cut congestion over the mountains. Cr Beatty, the mayor of Cabonne Shire Council, said a safe swift and secure link between Sydney and Central NSW remains a "priority for our communities". "Tunnels are a way to separate people from trucks and recognise the challenges of the Blue Mountains topography and environmental value," Cr Beatty said. "This region thanks the Government for its commitment of $4.6bn towards the project that will give an additional 67km of dual carriageway and greater safety especially for emergency vehicles." He said the upgrades to the Great Western Highway will benefit NSW as a whole, with regular commuters, tourism and freight to enjoy reduced travel time between the west and metro parts of the state. "Reducing congestion is a key component of the upgrades planned between Katoomba and Lithgow. It has to work for the communities of the Blue Mountains. It is always a balance where safety comes first," he added. "This is a very big opportunity and the Mayors of the region are keen to ensure that we realise every part of it."

