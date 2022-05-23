news, local-news, Molong, Centrelink, Power of Attorney, Library, Sue Field, Central West

IN THE WRONG hands, financial predators are born when appointed power of attorneys abuse their role of trust and authority. When law-abiding and genuine, an agreed power of attorney legally acts on a person's behalf to protect and manage their client's finances and property, operating in situations where their client - who could their spouse, relative or friend - is unable to make sound, assets-related decisions on their own accord. Though, from countless cases of stolen homes and identity fraud, having control of someone's financial affairs also leaves the person wide open to risk of financial abuse - with the elderly still a prime target demographic. "Perhaps the key issue is, don't ask ourselves who we want to appoint as an attorney, ask 'what qualities do I want in an attorney?' - [because] the answer to those two questions can be quite different," Services Australia specialist and adjunct associate professor at Charles Sturt University's Centre for Law and Justice, Sue Field said. Having worked in the area of Elder Law for close to 20 years, Professor Sue Field will host a Centrelink Services & Powers of Attorney information session on June 8, which will be held at the Molong Library from 10am to 12 noon. During the workshop, Professor Field will address a range of PoA-specific topics, which includes breaking down the role of specialists working with Centrelink, announcing the newly-appointed aged care officer in Orange and describing agency changes within the service. She will also cover the "uses and abuses" of PoA's, supporting people to appoint "the right person" for peace of mind - thus, avoiding abuse of power and decreasing the number of those who fall victim to it. "This topic is important because while there are no laws stating we must appoint someone as our attorney - either through a general Power of Attorney or an Enduring Power of Attorney - there are laws that state what will happen if we were to lose capacity and not have appointed a person to make financial and legal decisions for us," "In effect, someone has to make an application to the Guardianship Division of the NSW Civil & Administrative Tribunal as a Financial Manager - and that person may not be the person we would have chosen. Therefore, the choice is ours; and this is an important decision." The information session is at the library on 8-12 Watson St in Molong, providing tea and coffee from 9:45am before its deliver and open-floor forum for questions. Either online or phone registration is accepted for the Central West Libraries event, which is available via the eventbrite website or by phoning Molong Library on (02) 6366 8404.

