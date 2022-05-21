The votes are in ... and the message is clear

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

A well-used campaign slogan across Calare this Federal Election was 'we can do better'. Belonging to Independent candidate Kate Hook, the phrase is one the next government - in whatever shape or form it takes from here on in - must take to heart. As a whole, simply, our politicians must do better. The message was loud and clear across Australia on Saturday at the polls, with both the primary votes of the major parties hovering just above 30 per cent - historically low levels. Dubbed a 'teal-quake', the Independent movement dominated in Liberal-held seats in Sydney and Melbourne - the most notable win that of Dr Monique Ryan in Kooyong, which was a seat held by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. The blue bleeding was monumental. There was double-digit swings right across the country, and Scott Morrison's tenure in the top job in Australia came to a crushing conclusion. Ms Hook didn't enjoy the same success as those other Independents here in Calare, picking up around 20 per cent of the vote as of 10pm on Saturday night. Incumbent member, The Nationals' Andrew Gee was re-elected, and was able to maintain his standing in Calare, enjoying a slight swing his way early in the count. But be it in a safe, a marginal one or a now 'teal' seat, those heading to Canberra for the next three years must do better than the last government led by Mr Morrison. It's clear Australians are tired of being ignored. Cost of living, climate action and the formation of a corruption watch dog; these are all issues impacting Aussies right across the country, including here in Calare. Now it's up to Australia's 31st Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to listen to those concerns and act. It's time for Canberra to do better.