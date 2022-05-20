news, local-news,

FRIDAY afternoon traffic heading south came to a stand-still in Peisley Street on Friday after a two-car accident near the BWS outlet at around 3.20pm. One fire truck and two police vehicles attended the scene. Police stopped south-bound traffic at the Franklin Road intersection lights while a continuous flow of north-bound traffic kept that lane open. Fire crews mopped up fuel spilt from one of the two vehicles involved, using absorbent material. No one appeared to be seriously injured.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/93ff43dc-b5b5-48a6-8d8e-a934dea89068.JPG/r3_0_5566_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg