The South Sydney Rabbitohs are looking to repay fans from right across the Central West on Sunday when they take on Orange's Jack Wighton and then Canberra Raiders in Dubbo. The Rabbitohs were destroyed last year by the Panthers in Dubbo 56-12 but face a different opponent this weekend and one who is coming into the game in a good place. Jed Cartwright was one of the South Sydney players who played in Dubbo last year and said the squad are keen to make amends for their 2021 performance. "We need to make up for last year, hopefully, we can make a few fans a bit happier this year," he said. Cartwright joined the Souths Cares team who have been for several days already on Thursday to visit schools and put on a coaching clinic for local juniors, with Rabbitohs back-rower admitting it was nice to see so many kids enjoying themselves. "It is, we've been out to a few schools today and then to come down here to see so many people turn out it's good," he said. Souths have been inconsistent so far this season and Cartwright knows the side is eager to get back to their winning ways. "They are, Souths have got a massive support base out here and I know everyone was a bit disappointed after the performance we put in here last year," he said. "So they are all keen to get back out here and put on a show for the fans." Cartwright is currently one of many Souths players who are out injured with a casualty ward list including Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell but admitted he could return in the next few weeks heading into the State of Origin period. "It's going alright, it's felt like it has been a very long time," he said. "Hopefully I'll be playing in the next one to two weeks." Looking at their opposition for Sunday, Cartwright believes the squad won't take the Raiders lightly after they defeated the Cronulla Sharks last weekend. "They've hit some form over the last couple of weeks," he said. "I think Jack Wighton is back this week too so it's going to be a tough one." Sunday's match at Apex Oval will kick-off at 2pm but gates will open for the public at 11am.

