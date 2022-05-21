news, local-news,

Orange is one of the most polluted postcodes in NSW, new data analysis shows. National environment group the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) has found the worst places for air pollution where big industrial facilities operate are in rural and regional areas. Using data from the federal government's National Pollutant Inventory, ACF revealed that the air in the 2800 postcode - which is made up of Orange, Canobolas, Cargo, Spring Hill and Borenore, among others - contained five dangerous pollutants, amounting to a total of 6,183,180kg during the 2021 reporting period. These were coarse particles, fine particles, sulphur dioxide, mercury and nitrogen oxides. With more than 6,000,000kg of pollution, the 2800 postcode was given a rating of 'very high', second worst only to 'extreme'. The main contributor to this amount was Cadia Valley Operations, with the report stating the mining company accounted for 6,115,813kg, the majority of which coming from coarse particles (5,429,061kg). For reference, Cadia on its own would see it ranked as the 58th worst postcode in Australia (not including Orange). There were more than 3000 postcodes listed in the report, with 788 of those reporting at least 1000kg of pollution. Asked to respond to these findings, Cadia general manager, Aaron Brannigan said that Newcrest reported its emissions data for the Cadia site through to the National Pollutant Inventory "in line with its corporate reporting responsibility". "Cadia is committed to making all efforts to minimise emissions at its site through its expansive dust prevention and mitigation program," he said. "Since early 2020, Cadia and its contractor partner, Erizon, have been managing the ongoing application of dust suppressant on the Northern Tailings Storage Facility and the Southern Tailings Storage Facility to prevent dust lift-off. The program consists of a multi faceted approach including aerial and on ground suppression campaigns, in conjunction with the distribution of Hydromulch. Cadia will continue ongoing monitoring of both tailings storage facilities." He added that Cadia would continue to explore ways it could reduce its emissions and "improve its overall environmental performance." The other contributors to Orange's air pollution according to the report were Boral Shadforth (Orange) Quarry (41,512kg) and Hanson East Guyong Quarry (25,854kg). Doctors for the Environment Australia convener Dr Ben Ewald said these pollutants could interfere with foetal growth during pregnancy, and there was evidence of a cognitive decline and dementia. "It's very difficult at the individual level for people to do anything about it," he said. "If you're really aware of pollution in your local area then on the worst pollution days, you can do things like stay indoors and keep the doors and windows shut. And there may be some benefit from running a fine particle filter inside your house." ACF's economy and democracy program manager Matthew Rose said air pollution killed about 3000 Australians each year and worsened conditions such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and other respiratory diseases. The most polluted postcodes in Australia ranked:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1dca817d-6138-4a3a-9744-5148bf7bd74d.jpg/r1_0_1015_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg