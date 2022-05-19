sport, local-sport,

When Orange City second-rower Colin McGregor has packed down the scrum this season, the majority of the time his feet are going forward not backwards, and he's certainly noticed the difference. The go forward has come off the back of the club's new recruit wearing the number three jersey in Nathan Ah Kee and McGregor is glad to have him on board. "He's a big man, making a big impact," he laughed. "It's not just on the field, he's good for the club and packing in behind him, you certainly know the difference, there's that go forward at your disposal, it's really good." City will need all that momentum and more this weekend as they take on second-placed Bathurst Bulldogs at Bathurst in round five of the Blowes Clothing Cup. Saturday's match will end the first round of fixtures with McGregor believing a win isn't too far away for his side, as long as they work on the basics. "The thing we've noticed about ourselves, the core of our game is really good, there's no fault in that - it's just compound and small issues that are letting us leak points," he said. "We think we're going to fix those up, if you watch a lot of our games, we're right in it, and all of a sudden it just takes one thing to change the tide. "We're still learning our combinations and figuring those things out but if we can fix our small mistakes we won't be too far away." With Bathurst averaging 30.5 points a game this season, McGregor agreed defence will be the main area they need to focus on before Saturday. "I haven't really watched too many of their games, we've just been trying to focus on our own four walls but I've seen the scores in their games and all their scores are in and around that 30-point mark so we know they have the capability to score and we just have to try and shut that down as good as we can," he said. "(We're feeling the) same as we are every week ... stick to our individual jobs and bring it together as one whole team." Coming from overseas, McGregor started his Central West Rugby career at the Mudgee Wombats before finding a home at Orange City in 2019. After having a year off in 2020, the hard-working forward returned in 2021 and explained the feeling around Orange City in 2022 is one of the best he's experienced. "We've got a really good squad as a whole, whether it be players, coaches - the whole nine yards," he said. "In my time at City - it obviously hasn't been very long - but this is the best feeling I've had in a long time, even playing rugby in Australia, never mind overseas. "There's a good vibe around the club, there's good people there and two years affected by COVID has everyone just keen to rip into a full, uninterrupted season of rugby hopefully."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/6cb78176-77b2-4206-a01b-677f9e6cfe6c.jpg/r72_77_1129_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg