sport, local-sport,

Starting well. It's been the difference for Orange Tigers in all three of its Central West AFL Tier One fixtures and captain Peter Byrne has identified that as the key area ahead of its clash with Dubbo Demons on Saturday. "Dubbo are a well drilled side and always in the contest - our start is very important, it helped us last time we played them so we're looking to play a similar way and get a fast start and then lead from the front," he said. Round two's match against Dubbo has been the Tigers only win for the season and a 38-point start in the first quarter of that game was vital. In round one against Bathurst Bushrangers the Tigers were held to six points while in its round three 86-81 loss to Bathurst Giants, the score was 20-9 in favour of the Giants after the first quarter. "It was a tough game, they came out of the blocks quickly and I feel like we lacked structure in that first half and couldn't reel them back," Byrne said. Despite the loss, the captain was happy with his side's effort in the second half with the Tigers winning 52-42 in the last two quarters. "There was a lot of positives, we were always in the contest, always fighting but they had a one goal buffer the whole time and we couldn't switch it on for the whole entire quarter to turn it around," he said. 2022 has also marked Byrne's first official year in the captaincy role after taking over in the back half of last year due to Mick Evans injury. Byrne said there's great support around the club has allowed me to transition seamlessly into the role. "It's a bit more responsibility but I've got a good leadership group behind me along with the coach and assistant coach and everyone is up and about and getting behind the team," he said. With plenty of new players in the side, the skipper believes it's only a matter of time before everything starts to stick. "As the group continues to play together, we're able to find the best positions for these players to play," he said. "Andrew (O'Brien) kicked six last time we played Dubbo and he's established himself as a key pillar in the team and Benny Maher is new to the club from Gunnedah Bulldogs and he's made a big impact on the team and he's very well skilled. "As we continue to play we'll be able to find the best position for players and hopefully we keep improving as the season progresses." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/d72146c9-c6db-438b-8910-3646ead38ff5.JPG/r0_504_5568_3650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg