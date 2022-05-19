sport, local-sport,

Four tries in four games. It's a strike rate the best of finishers would be envious of and it's one Orange Emus winger/fullback Charlie Steele-Park can claim after a successful start to his Blowes Clothing Cup first grade career. Scoring in his first grade debut against Bathurst Bulldogs in round one at Endeavour Oval, Steele-Park has gone on to record five-pointers in every game and will look to continue that form against Cowra Eagles this Saturday. "Everyone is pretty pumped up, the next two to three weeks are pretty crucial for us, especially in first grade and this is the one we want to win," he said. "Defence (is what we'll need to improve), they've got some pretty elusive back rowers, getting over the game line and stopping them getting over our advantage line is probably the biggest key." Emus will come into the match off the back of a dominant 28-5 victory over Orange City with all grades victorious on the weekend expect third grade. "It was a good win, all teams improved across the board but obviously this weekend it's going to be a big game for all grades," Steele-Park said. With two wins and two losses for Emus, the outside's back foray into first grade has seen him experience the good and bad of top flight rugby and noticed one major difference in the step up. "It's probably just the physicality of it all and it's a bit more technical in terms of where to be in the right parts of the field at the right time," he said. "There's a lot of experienced heads in the team with Nige (Nigel Staniforth) and Gus (Angus Roberts) and a couple of forwards so everyone is pretty welcoming. "It's handy having some good players in the side to feed off." And as for his try-scoring streak, Steele-Park believes most of the credit has to go to his team-mates. "Most of the tries I've pretty much just stepped over the line ... so credit to everyone else really," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c50cb09e-5123-4430-9f17-a112e423fc30.jpg/r0_74_834_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg