MACULAR Week is the perfect opportunity to highlight the impact of macular disease and raise awareness on why funding research to find a cure is so vital, so from Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26, help shine the light on an often misunderstood disease. Macular degeneration (MD) is a progressive eye disease in which the photoreceptors at the macular start to deteriorate and die due to the breakdown of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). This causes a build-up of retinal metabolic waste that clinically appears as yellow spots, called drusen. The retina, the layer at the back of the eye, has light-sensitive pigment cells called photoreceptors. The macula is a small area of the retina where you focus an image of what you are looking at. It has the highest concentration of photoreceptors, which provides the best eyesight ability and provides colour perception. Underneath the macular is the RPE which provides nutrients and oxygen to the photoreceptor cells and removes the retinal metabolic waste products. As the photoreceptor cells are firing all the time while your eyes are open, they require lots of nutrients and produce lots of waste products. Macular degeneration results in the loss of central vision and has the potential to severely impact life by affecting the ability to read, drive, recognise faces and discriminate fine detail. Globally, MD is the leading cause of vision loss, responsible for almost 50 per cent of visual impairment. Ways to promote macular health include: Hansen Optometrists are locals supporting locals and are happy to help. Book an appointment by calling 02 6362 2222 or by visiting www.hansenoptom.com.au.

Abstain from smoking

Have a well-balanced diet including fresh fruit and vegetables daily, oily fish two to three times a week, a handful of nuts each week, and limit fat intake and 'high-gi' carbohydrates

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy body weight

Have adequate sun protection for your eyes Hansen Optometrists are locals supporting locals and are happy to help. Book an appointment by calling 02 6362 2222 or by visiting www.hansenoptom.com.au.