Residents of Mullion Creek and Nanima Village near Wellington have been promised $1.7 million in funding to fix the poor mobile phone coverage in their towns. It follows a a successful application for funding mobile and broadband upgrades under Round 2 of the Regional Connectivity Program. Mullion Creek residents have been lobbying hard for an upgrade for their village, where phone reception is often non-existent. There is concern amongst residents that they would not be able to use their phones or get mobile coverage in the event of an emergency. Last year, 500 residents signed a petition calling on Telstra to build a mobile tower near the town to provide mobile and data coverage, and in March, advocate Aaron Pearson sent a submission to Telstra requesting Mullion Creek be included in the next round of the Regional Connectivity Program. The government has now promised $1,636,950 for upgrades in Mullion Creek and $58,875 for Namina Village. The Mullion Creek project will deliver two new Telstra Macro mobile sites and one new Telstra Small Cell mobile site to provide new and improved handheld coverage along sections of Burrendong Way as well as dedicated coverage for Mullion Creek, with deployment efficiencies obtained from the use of shared backhaul. Nanima Village will get a new Telstra small cell mobile site, providing improved handheld coverage. Minister for Regional Communications Bridget McKenzie said the upgrades would provide improved mobile coverage and connectivity.

