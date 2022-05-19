news, local-news,

THE push for a dedicated hospice that caters for the needs of not only the patient but their family and friends has been reignited, with the blessing of the six candidates contesting the seat of Calare at Saturday's Federal Election. That's good news for Orange Push for Palliative, which has announced it is embarking on a plan to establish a dedicated and more importantly, permanent, hospice for palliative care including end-of-life treatment. President Jenny Hazelton said her group, which includes long-time palliative care advocate Dr Jann Porges, was aware of the enormity of the task it was setting itself but said simply, "it's time". In a letter to the Central Western Daily editor, Ms Hazelton outlines the group's progression to a dedicated unit within the Orange Health Service which contains two beds and two surge beds and has been at100 per cent occupancy since it was opened in January 2021. "We envisage the hospice would not only be a peaceful and tranquil setting for end of life care, but would also provide respite for families whose loved one wishes to die at home and for symptom management," Ms Hazelton said. It's the second time Orange has had a dedicated palliative care unit within its hospital with Dr Porges, a former medical superintendent at the Orange Base Hospital in Dalton Street recalling a unit set up in Howse Ward during the 1980s. "The Red Cross furnished it and we built a little bit on. It only had two rooms but it was fantastic. Access to a little private garden. It was fantastic," Dr Porges said. When the base hospital was decommissioned and health services moved to the Forest Road site in 2011, "it dropped off the radar", Ms Hazelton said. Orange P4P, emerged as a result in 2014, joining a state-wide organisation started by Dr Yvonne McMaster. It is basing its proposed hospice model on a successful trial which was held at Uniting Parkwood on Prince Street in 2019 and ran for about 18 months. "It was very successful there at Uniting Parkwood but financially not sustainable for the Local Health District," Ms Hazelton said. "But we were very happy there." In a sad twist, Dr Porges' son Stephen Porges was recently admitted to the palliative care unit but was not comfortable there and checked himself out before dying at home on April 22 this year. "The town needs something more," Dr Porges said. According to the recent NSW Parliamentary inquiry into health in regional, rural and remote areas, a third of the population of NSW lives outside a metropolitan area but only 16 per cent of palliative care specialists work in those communities. "That's a really significant thing," Ms Hazelton said. "The other thing is that older Australians are more likely to live outside major cities, they are more likely to have complex chronic illness." A registered nurse with palliative care experience, Labor candidate for Calare Sarah Elliott agreed, "Palliative care wards in hospitals, they do a good job but a hospice in itself is more specialised. It can be made into a nicer environment, not a sterile hospital environment and cater for more people," she said. "And of course palliative care isn't always about end of the life, it's also about symptom management as well. "We would be talking millions for it but it is a very vital service to push for. It's nothing frivolous like a car park, we're talking about human beings here and an absolutely community need. It is something I support." Mr Porges, who was 60 at the time of his death, was also the brother in law of Independent candidate for Calare Kate Hook. "I know there's been a really dedicated group of people in Orange who have pushed for this for years," Ms Hook said. "We know that in the final days, hours, and weeks of a persons life, all family members and loved ones want them to have the best possible care and a dedicated hospice would be the way to do that and I would do everything in my ability to assist with funding applications, community support, with whatever needs to be done to make that happen." Sitting member Andrew Gee said Orange Push for Palliative did outstanding work for the community. "I have always been a supporter of a palliative care hospice at Orange, and still am," Mr Gee said in a statement. He said the NSW government was primarily responsible for the construction of public health facilities and staffing them. "The states get an annual bulk funding allocation every year from the federal government (which is at record levels) and they could use some of this funding for a hospice project in Orange," he said. "I also think there is some scope for some lateral thinking on this. I'd be very interested in seeing a project proposal to explore whether there is a way for the state and federal governments to work together to make it happen." Mr Gee suggested the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund, while not strictly for health funding, was one potential stream that could be accessed and he said he would work with P4P and the state government to get the project moving. Greens candidate Kay Nankervis said her father had spent his last week's in a palliative care unit which was later closed by the Carr Government. "I have first-hand experience of how specialised care such as that in a dedicated hospice softens the sadness and trauma of last-stage illness for patients and their loved ones," she said. "I was devastated to know that other families would not benefit from its operations. I give my strongest support for the establishment of a high-care specialist palliative centre and dedicated hospice in Orange." One Nation candidate, Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker and United Australia Party's Adam Jannis, from Wellington, also said they would back OP4P's bid for funding. "People deserve the opportunity to pass away with the dignity. I support this 100 per cent," Mrs Whittaker said but adding funding would also need to cover careers. Ms Hazelton said a hospice would provide so much more for patients in a setting removed from the acute care hospital. "We need to take the next step." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/62552202-2abc-45bc-829e-745339479f91.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg