Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday May 19: 131 Nashdale Lane, Orange: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 131 Nashdale Lane, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition. The term 'lifestyle property' is often overused in the current real estate market, however, 131 Nashdale Lane certainly lives up to the reputation. Located just a short 10 minute drive from the bustling CBD of Orange, this amazing family home is an opportunity not to be missed. Given it's size and proximity to town this highly desirable 50 acre property is the epitome of the highly sought-after idyllic rural lifestyle. To many the beautiful grounds, sensational views, inspiring scenery and lifestyle appeal represents the ideal haven. There are multiple fantastic buildings on this property to marvel, especially the main residence. This gorgeous family home is simply stunning and has room for everyone. Recently renovated to a high-quality, there are five generous sized bedrooms with ample storage, including the striking main bedroom which features an enormous bespoke ensuite and walk-in-robe. The home benefits from a mixture of open plan living with the kitchen, dining and living all enjoy northwest aspects boasting a spectacular outlook and making them the perfect family space, while a separate formal dining room and family room provide privacy when needed. From it's gate and entryways through to the smallest finishes, 131 Nashdale Lane is all about style and quality. The home has abundant storage, is warm and light-filled, and with attention to detail, it truly will not disappoint. Ideal for the growing family looking for extra space, in addition to the main residential home there are also two outbuildings, a two-bedroom self sufficient cottage, and a one-bedroom cabin ideal. These are perfect for a larger family, those having frequent visitors, or even providing the potential for additional income. There is an extensive inventory of high-quality improvements that have been made to the property including of a 15 metre x 8 metre five bay shed, double garage with storeroom, two water tanks and five good sized dams. This is in addition to the fabulous, established grounds with stunning tree-lined driveway, impressive lawns and gardens highlighted by mature trees. Providing all the energy and vibrancy required in a family home, the current owners said it was a delightful family home in a highly desirable location. "We love the spectacular view and privacy, it really is the idyllic, private and peaceful home". The auction will take place on Friday, July 8 at 10.30am, and with the vendors well versed in the Auction process, they are ready to listen to the market. Inspections are highly recommended with interested parties invited to call Kurt Adams on 0428 747 050 for further information or to book an inspection.

