Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering, National Volunteer Week, will be held from May 16 to 22 May. LiveBetter's CEO, Natalie Forsyth-Stock, said she wanted to thank and pay tribute to all volunteers with a series of 'thank you' morning teas that celebrated the essential role volunteers play as part of the LiveBetter community. "We currently have 250 volunteers at LiveBetter and we are so grateful for the incredible work that they do, not only for our organisation but for their communities as well," she said. "Volunteerism is something that's deeply embedded within LiveBetter. "We encourage staff from across the organisation, from the Board and Executive level down, to volunteer in the communities that we serve. "It's so rewarding and it gives us all a deeper understanding of the vital role our organisation plays in our broader community." While celebrating the current team of LiveBetter volunteers, Ms Forsyth-Stock said more volunteers would always be welcome. "As we recognise the importance of the work that our volunteers do, we also need to acknowledge that we do need more volunteers, and unfortunately, volunteer numbers have not snapped back to pre COVID levels," she said. "It has been a difficult time for some of our volunteers as they balance their concerns with their own health and their desire to give to their community, and we also understand we live in a society which is 'time-poor'. "We have reduced the requirements for our volunteering roles so people can contribute as much or as little time as they're able, and I encourage everyone to think about putting their hand up to volunteer. You will get so much out of the experience, more than you put in, I guarantee it." There are a variety of volunteering roles available at LiveBetter to suit a wide range of interests: LiveBetter will be celebrating National Volunteers Week with a series of morning teas and presentations to the current 250 volunteers across the states of NSW and Queensland where they are based. LiveBetter is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to enabling the people of regional Australia to live their best lives. For further information about LiveBetter services, you can call 1800 580 580, visit www.livebetter.org.au or visit your local LiveBetter centre.

LiveBetter celebrates National Volunteers Week

