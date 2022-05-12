sport, local-sport,

After taking entries at the start of last week, spots to the inaugural Lonely Mountain Ultra are selling like hot cakes as runners throughout the state look to make the most of Orange's latest running event. "As of Friday (last week), we've sold 100 tickets with plenty more entrants expected to follow," Lonely Mountain Ultra's president, Sam Collins, said. The event will be held on October 15 and 16 on the iconic and inspiring Mount Canobolas. This event is one of the most exciting additions to the Australian trail running calendar for 2022, set in some of the most breathtaking scenery in NSW. Lonely Mountain Ultra truly has something for everyone, with Ultra Marathons of 100K, and 50K, as well as 30K, 22K, 11K and kids runs. Runners will experience a dramatic course through the heart of the Canobolas State Forest, taking in fire trails, woodlands and open pasture, climbing to nearly 1,400 metres with stunning views over the NSW Central West. An event festival will take place throughout the weekend, with resources and activities for participants, family and friends. The event will attract local participants as well as runners from throughout NSW and Australia. To ensure the best possible visitor experience, Lonely Mountain Ultra will be partnering with a range of local tourism providers and businesses. Already, a number of local businesses have signed on as sponsors, a great show of community support. Participants can register at www.lonelymountainultra.com.au, and should be sure to take advantage of early bird registration fees through June 30. Further information is available on the event website and socials.

