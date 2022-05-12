Power of Nun | From motherhood to world leaders, women have a vital role

community,

Another annual celebration has just been and gone as we celebrated Mothers' Day last Sunday. Congratulations and thanks to all our mothers for being who they are. This celebration raises an opportunity to take a good and closer look at the wider place and contribution of women in today's society. With the election preparation in full swing, it can be easy to become male oriented in our views and discussions about who is going to lead our government into the next term of office. It is encouraging to see an increasing number of women candidates in various electorates, and particularly good to have some ladies on the Orange Local Council. On the down side, there are more women coming under public scrutiny as victims of abuse and violence. Whether this means an increase of criminality or an increase of courage with more women coming forward seeking justice remains an unanswered question. There seems to be an increase of women suffering domestic violence moving out of their homes with their children and then being unable to find appropriate and affordable accommodation. With the temperatures below zero these nights, sleeping rough must be a frightening experience. Property prices for sale or for rental have surged in recent times, pushing them beyond the reach of low income receivers. It was good to see women teachers and nurses advocating for a rise in wages for both themselves and their male colleagues during recent demonstrations. There are fewer occupations these days specifically reserved according to sexuality. Historically, there have been some valiant women who have become role models for many people. One of these would have to be our Queen who is still operative and just turned 95 years. Saint Mary McKillop, foundress of the Sisters of St Joseph, and the first Australian person to be declared a Saint, has left a legacy of love, care and devotion that is still operative among her Sisters and the people they serve. Another lady who has achieved sainthood in the Catholic Church is, of course Mother Teresa of Calcutta whose Missionary Sisters of Charity have lived and ministered in Orange since 1987 and are known and loved my many people. The Sisters of Mercy, founded by Venerable Catherine McAuley in Dublin in 1841, and arriving in Orange in 1878, are another example of dedicated women ministering to the needs of their time. Many readers will remember Santa Maria, which preceded McAuley School and Croagh Patrick which we inherited from the Daughters of Charity and the Mercy Sisters who ministered there and those Sisters who continue to respond to today's needs as and when they can. Last Sunday, as well as being Mothers' Day was celebrated in the Catholic Church as Vocations Sunday. All the women, and men, who have dedicated their lives to walking in the footsteps of Jesus and their founders would welcome new members to carry on the legacy that Catherine described as the service of the poor, the sick and the marginalized. Times change, needs change and society changes, but through it all we can remember with love and gratitude the dedicated women who have walked the path ahead of us, and who call us to follow in their footsteps.

