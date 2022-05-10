NSW Police searching for missing woman Kate Roberts in the Orange region
A geo-targeting text message alert has been issued to thousands of mobile phones in the search for missing woman Kate Roberts.
Ms Roberts was last seen on Whitelys Road at Boomey - which is around 18 kilometres north-east of Molong - at around 12pm on Tuesday, May 10.
She was driving a red 2017 Hyundai Velostar with Victorian number plates displaying '1PM8JO'.
Ms Roberts, aged 51, is being described as Caucasian and around 165cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair.
The search sparked a wide-ranging text message alert to mobile phones across the region, with the details sent to people in Orange, Molong, Bathurst and Millthorpe from a +6144444444 number.
NSW Police posted on social media late on Tuesday evening pleading for help, saying the message "is not a scam".
Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
