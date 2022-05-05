In Lismore, the reality of the long road ahead is well and truly dawning. "The flood is easy," says Shawn Paris, who's helping out at the food marquee in a carpark in the CBD. "The cleanup is easy, throwing the rubbish out is easy, filling out forms is easy. What's really hard is being put on hold, being told we don't do that, being told that's not our department, being told Wendy's not here on a Saturday or on a Monday. Just being told no in the nicest way again and again hurts the spirit." Shawn says a lot of people have stepped away from the bureaucracy of grants and relief payments. It's just too hard to navigate. Tap or click to explore the Faces of Disaster Country.
Shawn Paris says he is disheartened by constant rejection when he asks for assistance from authorities.
Tap or click to explore the Faces of Disaster Country.
Shawn Paris says many flood victims have been stumped by the bureaucratic hurdles they face getting assistance. Photo: Marina Neil
