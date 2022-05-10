news, local-news, CSU, Charles Sturt University, Orange, Orange High School, Canobolas High, staff, uni, careers

MENTORS in their fields got together in the same room last Thursday, sharing information and ideas on all-things education and employment in the Central West. Hosted by Charles Sturt University at its Orange campus, two events - an information day for careers advisors and a 'Principals' Dinner' - allowed for local staff, heads of schools and academic officials from across the region to network, swap knowledge and build on some of the latest industry trends for students in the area. Careers advisor from Canobolas Rural Technology High School, Sam Coote says chatting about further studying options for post-schooling was a helpful factor, with self-care making the list of open-forum-style conversations, too. "We've discussed potential work experience opportunities and pathways for students to access the courses that the university offers," Mr Coote said. "We also had a really good session about wellbeing and mental health and the role that plays in the workforce and when pursuing study after high school." Its principal, Brett Blaker, says he's eager to make connections with the university and for students to "get into the workforce as quickly as they can" after finishing school. Deputy and vice principals of Orange High School were also in attendance, looking forward to continuing the bond between its faculty and CSU, as it provides a supportive link for staff to relay helpful resources back into the schoolgrounds. "Last year, we forged some great connections with the university," deputy principal of OHS, Pauline Frost said. "We got some good insight from the students who were attending and they gave us some fantastic information about what they're doing and the different course options, such as the new medical school." Sessions at Orange's CSU grounds highlighted new course availability, scholarship opportunities and student support that's on offer. Delving into career pathway choices for students, attendees also had the opportunity to tour 'state-of-the-art' facilities while on-campus.

