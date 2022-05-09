news, local-news,

Three businesses have been shortlisted for a central role in establishing Australia's first renewable energy zone, in the Central West Orana region. The Central-West Orange renewable energy zone (REZ) would be located north of Orange and is a key plan to reduce electricity bills. The short-listed tenderers for the REZ transmission network are: ACE Energy, comprising Acciona, Cobra and Endeavour Energy; Network REZolution, comprising Pacific Partnerships, UGL, CPB Contractors and APA Group; and NewGen Networks, comprising Plenary Group, Elecnor, Essential Energy and SecureEnergy Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the network operator will connect power from energy suppliers, including wind and solar farms, and distributing it to energy consumers across the state. Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the REZ will play a pivotal role in delivering a cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy sector. "Combining generation and storage with poles and wires, the REZ will capitalise on economies of scale to deliver energy to homes and businesses in NSW," Mr Kean said. Minister for Western NSW and Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said the REZ would also bring investment and jobs to the area. "The REZ will bring more than $5 billion of new private investment to the Central West Orana region, around 3900 peak jobs during construction and a suite of community initiatives to be funded by renewable generation projects," Mr Saunders said. The network operator will be responsible for designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining the network infrastructure for the Central-West Orana REZ. The new grid connections will include energy hubs and new high-capacity transmission lines. Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) will invite the shortlisted tenderers to respond to a Request for Proposal, with the contract to be awarded to the winning tenderer in 2023. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/d4629c5f-0ba7-4646-b6e9-e4b602a12f10.png/r0_6_1020_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg