A mental health satellite service will be based out of Orange to help people who live across the region. The Orange Head to Health satellite service will be commissioned by the Western NSW Primary Health Network, which will receive a total of $3.4 million over four years to establish and operate the satellite. It would be funded through the federal government's National Mental Health and Suicide Plan that was announced in the 2021-22 Budget. Member for Calare Andrew Gee welcomed the announcement of additional mental health services in the region, which will be a major boost to community-based mental health services. "Head to Health satellite services, like the one being established here in Calare are designed to provide a welcoming, low stigma, 'no wrong door', entry point for adults to access mental health information, services and supports," Mr Gee said. "You don't have to go it alone and anyone who is worried about their own or a loved one's mental health should make use of the centre when it is up and running. "The services will be free, and referrals will be able to be made for more intensive mental health care or social supports if needed." The Orange Head to Health satellite service is part of a network of community-based mental health services being established around Australia as part of the government's $3 billion National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan to lead landmark reform of the mental health system. Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, said this was one of many Head to Health satellite services being established across the country. "We know that the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have been incredibly difficult and stressful for many Australians, and particularly younger Australians," Minister Hunt said. The satellite will be integrated within the primary care setting to offer support to adults with moderate to severe levels of mental illness over the short to medium term. The PHN will consult with the community to determine the exact locations and ensure that the services provide support in a way that meets the needs of the local community. Anyone experiencing distress can seek immediate advice and support through Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or the government's digital mental health gateway, Head to Health at www.headtohealth.gov.au. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/1c488335-c8d0-4112-b95b-5aba7d6d7f0f.png/r0_30_1020_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg