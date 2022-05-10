news, local-news, Orange, Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, Movember, motorcycle, charity

'DAPPER gentlefolk' from across the globe will soon join forces for a great cause, with Orange motorcyclists again amidst those groups, riding as a united front to raise funds for male-related health conditions. An international event set for May 22, the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride works in partnership with Movember - one of the world's leading men's health organisation - which involves men and women 'dressing smart' while cruising down a main street on classic and vintage bikes for the niche charity gig. This year, its local host for the first time, Spring Hill's Peter Rodgers says he's pleased to be heading up the DGR ride this year, with themed attire for the cause. "Traditionally, it's a lot of tweed, suits, ties, bowties and braces for the dress code, which goes in line with the style of the bikes - it's a really good thing to be involved in," Mr Rodgers says. "It's all about raising awareness and money for men's mental health and prostate cancer research, with about a 25 per cent female participation rate, as well - so, it's a chance for ladies to dress up, too, which makes part of the spectacle in drawing the attention we're after." Though 'trademark dapper fashion' is its biggest drawcard in the visual department, Mr Rodgers says the local DGR members have $2000 in the bank with 32 registered riders so far, with his aim to break the rider record since the inception of Orange's involvement in 2015. "I'm hoping to get 100 participants this year, that's my goal," he said. "It's fallen off over last the few years because of COVID and not being allowed to ride in groups, so we're looking forward to riding up and down [Summer Street] on our classic-styled motorcycles while knowong we're raising awareness for men's health." Since its local start seven years ago, 310 riders have participated in the Orange rides, raising a total of $38,372 to date - with 2019 marking the highest figure of riders at 67 participants, who accumulated $11,639 that year in donations. "I know a lot of people, as we all do, that have been affected by men's health in one way or another and suicide prevention is a big part of Movember as well - and it's becoming more and more talked about these days, which is great," Mr Rodgers said. "And it's all through individuals raising money through their own networks via social media, and any small contribution helps - so, if we can make one person's life experience better by doing this, then it's all worth it." Mr Rodgers says the original host "took ill" last year, after being diagnosed with cancer himself, which is part of the reason why the new host wants to continue carrying its success to ensure Orange's ride stays on the map. "It's an enjoyable day, you get to meet some really nice people and the spectacle's great," he said. "People in the main street smile and wave, we smile and wave back - we enjoy our time and we know we're part of a really worthy cause while doing it." Though the initial meeting point remains a mystery until exactly one week before the event, motorcyclists registering for the DGR will be privy to the location beforehand. Worldwide, the themed ride - which originated in 2003 in Australia - tallies 120,000 participants to date across more than 900 cities in 110 countries, raising a whopping $31.5 million US dollars since its birth. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

