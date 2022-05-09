Baker's day begins delightfully

sport, local-racing,

Bjorn Baker's day at Mudgee could not have gotten off to a better start on Sunday after the trainer dominated the opening race of the day. The Baker-trained Acappella Sun won the Goree Wagyu 2YO Handicap (1100m) at Mudgee on Saturday in the opening race of the seven which were held at the track. Ridden by Ash Morgan, Acapella Sun ($2.15) jumped out of barrier six well to lead through the opening section of the race with ease. With a narrow lead, the Baker trained horse came under some pressure from stablemate Covalent ($7), with the latter moving up onto the tail of the leader. But heading around the final straight, Morgan looked at ease as Acappella Sun raced away across the Heavy 9 rated track to storm with the win by more than three lengths. Also trained by Baker, Covalent ran second ahead of Kris Lees' Kamitori ($5.50) while Donnacan ($13) finished fourth. Sunday's win was the first for the two-year-old filly who finished a respectable second place at Kembla Grange last start. Costa Chin Chin ($8.60) narrowly edged out Michael Lunn's Careering Away in the Gooree Cellar and Pantry Benchmark 58 Handicap (2000m). Careering Away led for the majority of the race until the 200-metre mark when Costa Chin Chin found an extra gear to catch and eventually move past the Lunn-trained horse, with jockey Jackson Searle riding the winner. Careering Away finished in a very respectable second place ahead of Jungle Rush trained by Jim McMillan and Cheryl Crockett's Fact Finder. The win for Costa Chin Chin was the seven-year-old gelding's first since August 2021 and the first this preparation after runs at Orange, Wagga Wagga and Queanbeyan respectively. Mudgee Race Club's Sunday meeting was headlined by the Goree Cup (1400m) with trainers from across the start having horses in the race.