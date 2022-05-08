sport, local-sport,

The Orange United Warriors are building, and they're building strong. Their attack and defence is starting to come together, and that was particularly evident on Saturday against Eugowra Golden Eagles. With the mercy rule enforced, the Warriors were way too good at Eugowra to make it two wins in a row after last week's 48-24 defeat of Grenfell Goannas. Warriors' captain-coach, Jake Kelly, was extremely impressed by his team's performance. "It wasn't too bad, everyone played really well and stood up," he said. "It was probably the best combination we've had over the last three weeks, everyone stuck to their structures, stayed on their sides and it was a good win." With Orange finishing well over the half-century mark, dummy half Matty Fuller was the man to benefit the most. "Matty Fuller got four, moving him to hooker has been massive for us," Kelly said. "Dale (Jones) really stepped up in the halves playing alongside me. "He made my job pretty easy yesterday, I think almost everyone got a meat pie, I got pretty lucky there and converted about 13 of 14 goals so it wasn't a bad day on the boot." After a first round loss to Peak Hill, Kelly believes morale is on the up for the Warriors after two dominant victories. "It's boosting the boys confidence, I think the big win last week and this week has definitely helped the boys going into the next game," he said. "I think it's only going to make us get better and better as the weeks go on. "We're probably starting to find our combinations, it's still only early in the season but we're starting to get those combinations really good. "We're looking sharp at the moment, we've still got so much potential and so much growth to happen and I think over the next coming weeks we'll work that out and get better." In last week's game, forwards like Shaq Lucas, Lionel Vanderwal and Kyle Darcy were particularly impressive. Kelly said it was the same story again as his big men played an important role. "I gave the backs a job this week to get in and do some more work and honestly the forwards still lead the platform," he explained. "I couldn't fault them at all, the amount of metres they gained, they were unbelievable. "Moving Benny French to the wing was good as well - he had a blinder yesterday, receiving players player and three points. "He was on fire back on the wing, scoring tries and he would've ran for over 200 metres."

