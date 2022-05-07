news, local-news,

HEALTH specialists and advocates across the region said there were "no surprises" in the damning findings from an inquiry into medical care in regional, rural and remote NSW. The report, tabled in state parliament on Thursday, was the result of a year-long inquiry receiving 720 submissions and 15 hearings. As a result of the findings, the upper house report made 44 recommendations, including an urgent review of the rural workforce and funding arrangements, along with better engagement with rural communities. Orange-based cardiologist Dr Ruth Arnold, was among those to put in a submission and appear before the inquiry, where she was critical of telehealth staffing and the fear of retribution on speaking out against the system. Dr Arnold said on Friday the report simply confirmed what those working in the health system already know. "That is that our current health system is not good enough in regional and rural areas, let's just be blunt. "There are a lot of deficiencies and I think the report has confirmed those. "What we need to do now is take up some of those recommendations and make this better." Dr Arnold said while the report made some good recommendations, they must be followed through. "It's a federal and state issue in no uncertain terms and it will not be fixed in rural and regional areas without a complete overhaul of the federal and state model," she said. Bathurst Regional Councillor Warren Aubin, who is part of the city's Health Services Action Group, said the findings and recommendations detailed in the report reflect the issues that were raised about health services in Bathurst. "We banged on about nurse numbers, bed numbers, specialists that were available and services that were available in our hospital that have died off, that sort of thing, and all this has been addressed," Cr Aubin said. "It's about time that this report, hopefully, gets traction and we see the implementation of some of the things we've been banging on about for the last two, three years. "It's not going to happen overnight, we know that, but this is a great start." Dubbo psychologist and founder of the Macquarie Health Collective Dr Tanya Forster said that she was pleased to see that rural health services will be receiving attention after the release of the inquiry's findings, especially with a federal election approaching. "This is a long standing issue, with no simple solution, but it is an issue that deserves significant attention and intervention," she said. She also said that the regional health inquiry's latest report is an important step in the right direction, however, it was more important to see actions taken from it. The Western NSW Local Health District refused to comment on the findings from the inquiry. Australian Community Media reached out to the Western NSW Local Health District to find out what would be done now the findings have been released. However, a spokesperson said because it was based on regional and rural areas statewide it was more appropriate for NSW Health or Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor to respond. Among the 22 findings from the inquiry include: To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/be2e27dc-2f09-4e53-a080-6f0d0110d6bb.JPG/r8_164_3208_1972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg