An early voting centre will be operational in Orange from Monday. The Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has outlined the range of COVID-19 safety measures that will be in place for this year's federal election. "Australian elections are in-person events - once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," Mr Rogers said. "If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. "However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances." He said Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. "For most people you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society." Orange's voting centre is located at 123 Endsleigh Ave and operates Monday-Saturday from May 9 until May 21. On election day, polling places will open from 8am to 6pm.

