Despite losses in the opening rounds, Orange Emus' Jacky Lyden has been simply unstoppable with two tries in two games to start her season. And this weekend she's set to see more of the footy as coach Alex Walker moves her from wing to flanker for an important clash at Dubbo. "She's trialling for Central West as flanker, if we can help her grow in that position it'll put her in that in good stead for Central West as well," Walker said. "Previously in our team we've always had her in the back line, but I actually think she's more beneficial as a forward. "She's so good at running the ball up the centre, she's almost not utilised in the back line and we took that away from the last two games and thought she could be more beneficial as a forward. "She's so handy to have on the park, her determination counts for a lot. She doesn't give up and the new girls see that and want to perform just as well." While Emus' start to the season hasn't been ideal with losses to Bulldogs and Forbes, Walker believes the attitude at training should reflect in an improvement on the field. "We've had a tough few hit-ups, we lost a few girls with injuries in those games too which wasn't good," she said. "We know Dubbo will be extremely difficult to compete with, the girls have shown up to training this week and they've acknowledged their mistakes from the last few games and we've put that into training. I think it'll be an impressive show, up against Dubbo." Walker also had some compliments for round two opponents, Forbes, who she said have made some serious improvements on last season. "They were unreal, I was really impressed with how far they've come," she explained. "I know they struggled with numbers last year but they put in an impressive performance on Saturday and they were quite difficult at the breakdown." With several players new to rugby, Walker added that their commitment to enhancing their performance has been outstanding. "Their attitude has been amazing, I can't fault them for that, if anything they've grown from pre-season," she said. "In that second game, everything we didn't do correctly against Bulldogs they started to put in place against Forbes so they're learning and learning quickly. "It makes it difficult to get points on the board because they are so new but they're certainly growing in that aspect."

