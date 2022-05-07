news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has announced Katherine Skinner as its Midwife of the Year for 2022, to help mark International Day of the Midwife. The health district's Midwife of the Year is based on three sections; demonstration and commitment to the Living Well Together Values, commitment to the midwifery profession and demonstration of leadership in the provision of midwifery quality care. WNSWLHD Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing executive director Adrian Fahy, and Maternity and Children's Strategies district manager Alison Loudon presented Ms Skinner at a ceremony in Orange. "Katherine has been working in Orange Health Service's Women's and Children's Unit for almost 30 years. She is incredibly passionate about midwifery and always goes above and beyond in the care she provides," Mr Fahy said. "Her skills are exemplary and Katherine not only demonstrates all the required qualities, she is also a fantastic role model for both her fellow midwives but also staff across the entire hospital." While the last 12 months have been challenging for all frontline staff, Ms Skinner's leadership and commitment have been invaluable as her team navigated the unique obstacles COVID-19 presented midwifery staff. "We're incredibly proud of the passion and dedication Katherine has shown to ensuring safe and exceptional care for mothers, their babies and their families during a very tough period," Mr Fahy said. "Katherine is a wonderful mentor for new graduate midwives and students, and as a senior staff member in the unit she is always approachable and happy to spend time providing advice, direction and mentoring for all staff. "She is the type of person who doesn't seek accolades, but you need only ask her colleagues and peers how deserving of praise she is. She is incredibly deserving of the Midwife of the Year award. "We also want to thank, congratulate and pay tribute to all the finalists for this year's award, but also to all the hard-working and dedicated midwives across the entire District." According to a spokesperson from the health district, there are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history. Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 per cent, to 51,794 FTE. The 2021-22 NSW Health total budget is $30.2 billion. The NSW government is also investing in a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/8a6bc63c-682f-4274-8781-a3c33bf351ac.jpg/r0_308_960_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg