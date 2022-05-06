community,

There's lots going on right now - the federal election, interest rate rises, the Ukraine war. It's also less than eight weeks until the end of the financial year. That makes it the time to think about tax reduction strategies. Superannuation provides opportunities for the largest number of working people to reduce their tax bills or qualify for a refund. It can work for people seeking a tax saving against their regular salary. It can also help people with abnormally high incomes this year. That could include people who have sold a property or shares for a large capital gain, and self-employed people who have simply had an unusually successful financial year. Some super contributions are tax deductible, known as concessional. The tax benefits can be gained from either lump sum contributions or salary sacrifice through an employer. The annual contribution limit is $27,500. Employers put in 10 per cent of salary, for example, $7500 for a person earning $75,000 per annum. That means the worker could contribute up to an extra $18,000 to super. That could earn a tax refund of around $6000. People with spare savings could put a lump sum into super and claim the tax deduction. Alternatively, they could ask their employer to sacrifice their whole salary to super for the rest of this financial year and live off their savings. People needing a very large deduction can catch up on contributions missed if they didn't put in the maximum allowed in the previous three financial years. If their total super balance was less than $500,000 on June 30 last year, a tax deduction of $50,000 or more may be possible, if the person can use it. That could greatly reduce a capital gains tax bill. Super contributions for a low-income spouse can earn the contributor a tax rebate. If a person contributes $3000 for a spouse who earns less than $40,000 per annum, they will receive a $540 rebate off their tax bill. Anyone earning less than $41,112 per annum can also earn a free $500 contribution into their own super account from the government, if they contribute $1000 themselves and don't claim a tax deduction for it. Non-tax-deductible contributions are also allowed - up to $110,000 per year. People under age 67 can also bring forward two future years' contributions, for a total of $330,000. It makes sense to contribute large amounts to superannuation because, in retirement super pensions are entirely tax free. There is no tax on the earnings in the account or on the pension payments to the retiree. Superannuation contributions must be in the fund on June 30, and time must be allowed to ensure they are recorded.

