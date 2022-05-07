community,

Orange Regional Museum's collection continues to grow thanks to the generosity of community members. The collection, which holds objects from all aspects of life and all periods, represents the stories of the people and events from our region. A recent gift from an Orange resident tells the story of the Orange District Ambulance Younger Set. The ODAYS, formed in 1962, was tasked with raising funds for the purchase of a new Ambulance - a Chrysler Valiant wagon. At the time, a sum of approximately £4000. The Younger Set Committee, under the direction of President Max Davidson and consisting of older teenagers and young adults, held regular weekly dances at the Star Ballroom on Lords Place to raise the much-needed funds. The highlight of the fundraising campaign was a "non-stop" dance, held at the Strand Theatre on Thursday, August 23, 1962, which boasted two orchestras, the 'Bathurst Debonaires' and 'Dubbo Saints', and attracted attendees from as far as Parkes, Cowra, Bathurst, Dubbo and Wellington. The Central Western Daily reported that "house-full" signs were placed on the doors of the theatre as the hall had reach capacity. The items included in the gift to the Museum include an enamel lapel badge, which were worn by members of the ODAYS, along with a selection of photographs showing the youthful committee members, their presentation of the raised funds to delighted Orange Ambulance Officer Mr Lilley, and a scene of the packed dance floor at the Strand Theatre in 1962. Gifts such as these allow the Museum to capture moments from our collective past for enjoyment in the future. If you would like to contact the Museum to discuss a possible donation, call 02 6393 8444 or email museum@orange.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/de056c6d-5381-43a5-8d13-1bdf6aab8c89.jpg/r0_72_2083_1249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg