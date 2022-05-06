community,

This coming Monday marks the opening of pre-polls for the 2022 federal election. We urge those who are thinking of pre-polling, and those who vote on May 21, to cast their vote with the climate future of our planet in mind, action on climate change in our electorate, and the need for policy certainty on climate change. Recently, surveys about issues concerning Australians were conducted by the Lowy Institute, the January YouGov poll and the Set the Agenda poll commissioned by the online news publication, The Conversation. The results consistently identified climate change as the number one issue preoccupying those who responded. In each survey, over 60 per cent placed climate change number one on their agenda. Growing concern about climate change is not surprising, considering that Australian communities have been subject to extreme weather such as bushfires, and catastrophic flooding, which experts agree is the result of climate change. Many communities dependent on fossil fuels for their economy are asking for a plan for a transition away from these resources as they are aware that the demand for fossil fuels is diminishing. Communities are also becoming aware that there are economic benefits in transitioning to and investing in renewable energy. Business is also aware that there is money available for investment in fossil fuel alternatives, dependent on government policy certainty on climate change. In the eyes of the electorate, it would appear that there is a sense of urgency and a demand for action. For this to happen, we need to elect members who listen to community demands and understand and accept the challenge of climate change and the need for urgent action. We need someone who is willing to advocate for a bipartisan approach to the issue based on science, realistic emissions targets and the need for policy certainty both for our nation, future generations, for future investors and for our overseas partners who are concerned that Australia is not doing its fair share. It is, therefore, important that we research the climate action credentials of each of our candidates before we vote. We need to know what they are going to do to commit to action on climate change, how they are going to do it, and in what timeframe. Our next Parliament could be our last chance to tackle climate change. The window of opportunity is closing fast.

