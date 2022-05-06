sport, local-sport,

After taking a break in 2021, Orange Hawks halfback Matt Boss has started the year with a bang and he'll be looking to continue that momentum this weekend for the first Orange derby. Boss, who's played for many years in the Hawks jersey, believes a new look outfit has made for a quality start to the year as they currently sit undefeated. "It's going really well, it's a bit different this year with the side, it's pretty much completely new but it's been enjoyable so far," he said. "We're just doing the simple things well - we're completing our sets and defending well and it's putting us in good stead. "Early in the year whoever completes better normally wins and we're doing a good job of that." Along with a different side, it's a different halves pairing too with Ryan Manning wearing the number six - a player Boss has had a lot to do with. "It's funny, I helped coach him when I was 18 but this is the first year we've played together," he said. "Our combination is getting better each week, he's got a lot of talent and he can really play some good footy so it's my job just to take the pressure off him and let him just play what he sees. He's improving each week." With Boss playing for CYMS in his junior days before moving onto Bloomfield Tigers and naturally Hawks, the half is accustomed to the local derby and said it's important to remain composed. "It (the derby) is exciting, I think it's good for the town that we're both undefeated but you just treat it like another game, you can't look at it any differently and just need to focus on what we can do and hopefully the result takes care of itself," he said. Sunday's match will also be Shane Rodney's first derby and Boss was complimentary of the new coach's reign. "He's good, he's no nonsense which has been really good for us," he said. "He's kept it really simple, he's doing a really good job." Kick off for first grade is at 2:45pm.

