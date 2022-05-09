news, local-news,

FORMER Olympian Anna Windsor has been elected to the board of the Orange Ex-Services' Club. A Sydney (2000) and Atlanta (1996) Olympian, Ms Windsor is now a doctor of medicine and has two Commonwealth Games gold medals and two FINA World Championship gold medals. She was one of three new members elected to the club's eight board positions. Also elected were former Wentworth Golf Club treasurer Tony Boland and Joshua Chambers The trio joins long-serving president Graham Gentles, senior vice president Lindsay Wright, junior vice president Terry Flood, and incumbent board members Ros Davidson, Russell Jones and Kenneth Quince. Despite the shadow of COVID-19, Mr Gentles said the club had enjoyed a reasonable year although he said he was a disappointed with the attendance at the AGM. "It would be nice to go back to what we used to have, the number would exceed 200. [On Wednesday night] I think we had a total only around 53," he said but he also said there could be a positive in the small number. "Because we are doing well and there are no issues," he said. Mr Gentles said the club enjoyed a profitable year but didn't want to go into specifics. According to its website the OESC Group, which consists of the Orange Ex-Services Club, Wentworth Golf Club, OESC Country Club, OESC Tennis Club and the Mercure Orange, recorded an after-tax profit of $2,248,328 to the year ending December 31, 2021. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $5,776,448 which was down on the previous year but above expectations considering the constraints of the last year. Mr Gentles said the club was progressing with a number of projects with the Country Club bowling green and clubhouse expected to open in the next two to four weeks. "The club is complete, ready for operations, the only thing holding it back at the moment is the bowling green, because of weather. We've had it all renovated and because of weather there's not much growth on one end. "We have an agreement with out bowlers that the Country Club won't open until we're able to bring them back." He also mentioned changes to the Green House and fire-proofing the main building while tenders for its $14 million Wentworth Golf Club rebuild are currently being reviewed. "We've already spent considerable amounts of money which we inherited from the amalgamation with Wentworth, on improvements to the course," Mr Gentles said. "In the next couple of weeks, the successful tenderer will be appointed and we're being given a commitment once that's done, a further two weeks and they'll start to break soil there. "Then we've got a build, something about 70 months to complete that project." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/1f3c3317-d3af-4cbd-986e-b01939c1da46_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1609_3712_3706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg