ALISON Broughton will put her body through a gruelling 16 hours of physical activity this weekend but she says it's nothing compared to the battle her mother is fighting. As part of the annual Mothers Day Classic, to be held on Sunday at Lake Canobolas, Mrs Broughton will lap Lake Canobolas 41 times in a bid to raise funds for breast cancer research. Her motivation is her mum, who is battling breast cancer for the third time. "Mum was first diagnosed 18 years ago. She's a fighter and shows the strongest resilience," Mrs Broughton said, adding her own 16-hour effort, which will start at 6pm on Saturday and have her run through the night, is no comparison to her mum's battle. Accompanied for the planned 100km journey (one lap of the Lake Canobolas course is 2.5km, hence the 40 laps and one for luck) will be friend Fran Grady while Runners Club member Sue Betts has organised a number of people to keep the pair on pace during the night. Mrs Broughton will represent the Pinnacle Dragons dragon boat club and has already raised around $2000. She's also using the event as a warm up for the upcoming Lonely Mountain Ultra, to be staged on Mount Canobolas in August and for which entries are now being accepted. The Mothers Day Classic, which celebrates 25 years this year, will be run over two distances on Sunday morning with a 5km to start at 8.30am while the 2.5km event gets underway at 10.30am. Organiser Sarah McIntosh, herself a survivor of breast cancer, said 100 people have so far registered and she's hoping people come out and support the event. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/e02e1e3b-574f-4bd0-9e9b-70631ec77b54.jpg/r1_67_638_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg