news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Molong on Wednesday. At about 10.10am on May 4, emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway, about 10kms north of Molong, following reports of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District found a Hilux campervan had crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene and is yet to be formerly identified. Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. As inquiries continue, police are seeking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Molong Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/073315d9-e0c0-4fca-9710-4c55c19a391f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg